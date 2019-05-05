18-year-old man shot in head, killed in Lawndale
An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.
He was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his head about 4:53 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced at the scene.
Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No further information was immediately available.