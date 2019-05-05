Our Pledge To You

Crime

05/05/2019, 06:09am

18-year-old man shot in head, killed in Lawndale

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Sunday morning, in the 1200 block of South Komensky, in the Lawnday neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

By Carly Behm
email

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to his head about 4:53 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, Chicago police said. The man was pronounced at the scene.

Chicago Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed, Sunday morning, in the 1200 block of South Komensky, in the Lawnday neighborhood. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Area Central detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No further information was immediately available. 

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.

Carly Behm

Currently Trending