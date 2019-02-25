Man, 18, reported missing from West Side, considered ‘high risk’

Police are searching for a “high risk” 18-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday night from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Dareus Danzy was reported missing from 600 block of North Spaulding, according to an alert from Chicago police. He was last seen about 9 p.m. Sunday walking east near Westinghouse College Prep High School at 3223 W. Franklin Blvd.

Danzy is described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. He is considered a “high risk” individual because he previously “made statements and actions which suggest he may harm himself or others.”

Danzy was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket, black pants and gray and red Jordan sneakers, police said. He may be driving a blue, four-door 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Illinois license plate BA25570.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North detectives at 9312) 744-8266.