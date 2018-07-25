Man, 18, reported missing from Bronzeville

Chicago Police are searching for an 18-year-old man reported missing from the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Exceptceion Johnson, who goes by the nickname “Junior” was last seen Tuesday and was reported missing from the 700 block of East 50th Place, according to a police alert.

Johnson was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with gray, distressed jean shorts, black shoes with white laces and a red colored sole, police said. He is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, about 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds.

Johnson is known to visit the areas of Kenwood Park and may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.