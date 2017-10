Man, 18, shoots himself in the thigh while handling gun in West Lawn

An 18-year-old man shot himself while handling a gun Friday night in the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was sitting in a parked vehicle at 7:33 p.m. in the 3900 block of West 69th Place when the gun he was handling discharged, striking him in the right thigh, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police aid.