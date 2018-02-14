Man, 18, shot four times in Wentworth Gardens

A man was shot four times Tuesday afternoon in the Wentworth Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old man was shot about 1:38 p.m. in the 3800 block of South Princeton Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Officers responded to Mercy Hospital on a call of an individual who had been dropped off with gunshot wounds, police said.

It was unclear what part of the body the man was shot in and police said he would not provide details on the circumstances of the shooting.

The man was later transferred to Stroger Hospital where his condition has been stabilized.

Area Central detectives are investigating.