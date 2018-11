Man, 18, shot in arm in West Pullman

A man was wounded Thursday afternoon in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting.

The 18-year-old was shot in the arm about 4 p.m. in the first block of East Brayton Street and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Chicago police said.

Police said he told investigators he was standing behind a house when he heard shots and felt pain in his arm.

His condition had stabilized, police said.