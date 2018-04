Man, 18, shot in Brainerd

A man was shot Wednesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

The 18-year-old was walking at 5:06 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 91st Street when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him and someone inside fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his left ankle and taken by paramedics to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in good condition, police said.