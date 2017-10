Man, 18, shot in Little Village

A man was shot Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 10:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Whipple when someone in a gray vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right hand and took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, police said. His condition had stabilized.