Man, 18, shot in Little Village

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking about 3:15 p.m. in the 2200 block of South California when he was approached by two people, one of whom pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered gunshot wounds to his thigh and right buttock and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated the incident.