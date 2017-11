Man, 18, shot in Little Village

A man was shot Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 18-year-old heard gunshots about 5:30 p.m. as he stood on a porch in the 2300 block of South Sacramento and was struck in the abdomen, Chicago Police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.