Man, 18, shot in the back in South Shore

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call for a person shot about 9:35 p.m. in the 6700 block of South East End Avenue and found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday two blocks south of the shooting.