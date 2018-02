Man, 18, shot in South Austin

A man was shot Saturday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the 18-year-old was outside a gathering in the 5900 block of West Rice Street when he heard shots and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago Police said.

The man was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Further details were not immediately available.