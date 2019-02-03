Man, 18, shot inside Fifth City alley

A man was wounded by gunfire in a drive-by Sunday morning in the Fifth City neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:35 a.m., the 18-year-old was in an alley in the 300 block of South Homan when someone inside a passing gold sedan shot him, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his foot.

The 18-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. No one is in custody.