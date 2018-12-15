Man, 18, shot on South Shore sidewalk

A teenage man was wounded by gunfire late Friday in South Shore.

At 11:26 p.m., the 18-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 7400 block of South Colfax when gunshots erupted, according to Chicago police.

The man, who didn’t see the shooter, was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized there.