Man, 18, shot to death in Gresham: police

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in an apartment stairwell in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot about 10:30 a.m. on the third floor of a building in the 1600 block of West 79th Street, Chicago police said. He fell and was found on the second floor landing, police said.

Neighbors called police, who found the man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

Police said there were no witnesses to the shooting, and offered no description of the shooter.