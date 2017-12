Man, 18, struck by SUV, killed in Des Plaines

A man was fatally struck by an SUV Saturday in north suburban Rosemont.

Henry D. Sinisterra, 18, was hit by the SUV at 10:27 p.m. at 1501 Miner St. in Des Plaines, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sinisterra, of Rosemont, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Sunday, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.