Man, 18, wounded in Archer Heights shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The teen was shot in his leg about 2:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Komensky, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives at investigating the shooting.