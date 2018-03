Man, 18, wounded in East Chatham shooting

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Chatham near the neighborhood’s border with Grand Crossing.

The shooting happened about 3:25 p.m. as the man was walking in the 7900 block of South Ellis, according to Chicago Police.

A male ran up to the man and fired several times, striking him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment and his condition was stabilized.