Man, 18, wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The man was shot in the abdomen and grazed in the head at 7:28 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Potomac, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.