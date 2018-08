Man, 18, wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 18-year-old was walking when he noticed a male walking toward him about 7:20 p.m. in the 13300 block of South Front Avenue. He tried to turn around but the male fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the left hand and took himself to Roseland Community Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.