Man, 19, charged after cops find over a pound of pot at Tinley Park home

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after more than a pound of marijuana was uncovered during a search of his home Wednesday in southwest suburban Tinley Park.

Officers learned of drug sales happening at the home in the 7700 block of West 167th Street during an investigation that started in neighboring Orland Park, according to Orland Park police.

Following a week-long investigation, officers from Orland Park and Tinley Park executed a search warrant at the home and found more than a pound-and-a-half of marijuana, cash, scales and packaging equipment, police said.

Jacob D. Siedlecki was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Siedlecki is being held at Cook County Jail on $3,000 bond, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for April 26.