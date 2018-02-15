Man, 19, charged with armed robbery in Gurnee home invasion

A man is facing felony charges after an armed robbery and home invasion last month in north suburban Gurnee.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 23, two or three people broke into the home in the 1600 block of Belle Plaine Avenue, according to Gurnee police. They displayed a handgun and stole cash before running away.

Detectives identified one of the suspects and issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 31 for Xzemenize Otis Boose, 19, police said. Authorities arrested Boose on Wednesday in Arlington Heights.

Boose was charged with home invasion, armed robbery and residential burglary, police said. He was held at the Lake County Jail with a $750,000 bond until his next court date on March 14.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at (847) 599-7000 or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222. Information could lead to a cash reward.