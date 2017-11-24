Man, 19, charged with attempted armed robbery in Pilsen

A 19-year-old man is facing a felony charge after an attempted robbery in the Pilsen neighborhood on the Lower West Side.

A female told officers she was approached by a person who implied they had a gun and tried to rob her about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police.

Tabion Jones, of the Lawndale neighborhood, was identified by the victim and charged with a felony count of attempted aggravated robbery, police said.

Jones’ bail was set at $25,000, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. He was next scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.