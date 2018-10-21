Man, 19, charged with East Garfield Park stabbing

A 19-year-old man was charged after allegedly stabbing another man Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Marion M. Welton, of East Garfield Park, was charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to Chicago police.

About 9:35 p.m., Welton stabbed a 34-year-old man in his abdomen during a domestic-related argument in an apartment in the 3400 block of West Adams, police said.

The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Welton was taken into custody and later charged, police said. He was expected to appear in bond court on Sunday.