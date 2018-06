Man, 19, fatally shot in Englewood: police

A 19-year-old man was shot to death Sunday morning in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said.

About 6:15 a.m., the man was standing on a sidewalk when someone shot him in the head in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street, Chicago Police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatality.