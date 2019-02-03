Man, 19, in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself in Burnside

A man unintentionally shot himself in the chest and was in critical condition Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 3:50 a.m., the 19-year-old was inside a residence in the 1000 block of East 90th Street when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Chicago police.

The shooting was believed to be accidental, police said.

The 19-year-old was taken to Trinity Hospital in critical condition, police said. Area South detectives are investigating.