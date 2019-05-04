Man, 19, missing from Skokie

Police are asking for help finding a 19-year-old man reported missing Thursday from Skokie.

David Montes left his home Thursday in the 7700 block of Lowell Avenue and he was last seen in the area of Dempster Street and Sheridan Road in Evanston, according to a missing persons alert from Skokie police.

Montes is described as 5-foot-8, 155 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray and black Columbia coat, gray sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and grayish white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Skokie Police Department at 847-933-8477.