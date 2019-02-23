19-year-old man missing from Lemont, family says

Luke Pawlak, 19, was last seen about noon Friday at his Lemont home.

A 19-year-old man was reported missing by his family Saturday afternoon in Lemont.

Luke Pawlak was last seen about noon Friday at his home in the southwest suburb.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue winter coat, black pants and a gray hooded sweatshirt that says “Keystone” in orange.

His phone has been turned off, and his family says they’re worried.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 911 and call (630) 888-8788.