Man, 19, shot in Archer Heights

A 19-year-old man was shot Monday evening in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 7:30 p.m., the man was outside in the 4900 block of South Kildare when another person walked up and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was wounded in the right side of his chest and was transported in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.