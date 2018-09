Man, 19, shot in Burnside

A man was shot Sunday morning in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old was shot about 11:45 a.m. in the 500 block of East 92nd Place, according to Chicago police.

He was in good condition at the scene of the shooting, police said. It was not clear if he was being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Area South detectives were investigating.