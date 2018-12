Man, 19, shot in East Chatham

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was sitting on the top of a vehicle when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the lower left abdomen at 4:16 p.m. in the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.