2 men wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded in an Austin neighborhood shooting Saturday night on the West Side.

A 19-year-old man was standing outside about 10:45 p.m. in the first block of North Leclaire when two other males walked up, one of whom pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the left foot and taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, police said.

A 27-year-old man later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a graze wound to the face, police said.

No one was in custody early Sunday as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.