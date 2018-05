Man, 19, shot in his foot in Back of the Yards neighborhood

A man was shot early Sunday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:20 a.m., the 19-year-old was outside when he was shot in the foot by someone in the the 5200 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.