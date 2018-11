Man, 19, shot in Illinois Medical District

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Illinois Medical District neighborhood on the Near West Side.

The 19-year-old was walking when two people wearing black ski masks walked up to him, fired shots and struck him in the hand at 9:29 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Oakley, according to Chicago police.

He took himself to Loretto Hospital where he was in good condition, police said.

It was not clear where on his body he was shot.

Area Central detectives were investigating.