Man, 19, shot in the back in Logan Square

A man was shot Wednesday night while walking down a sidewalk in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 9 p.m., the 19-year-old was wounded by gunfire in the 1800 block of North Monticello, according to Chicago police. The bullet struck his back.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.