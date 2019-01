Man, 19, shot in the face during Roseland drive-by attack

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:06 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking in the 10100 block of South Michigan when light blue sedan drove past, according to Chicago police. A male inside the vehicle shot him in the face.

The 19-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. No one is in custody.