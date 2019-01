Man, 19, shot in West Garfield Park

A man was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

About 2:30 p.m., the 19-year-old was standing on a front porch in the 4500 block of West Fulton Street when the driver of a dark-colored SUV got out of the vehicle and fired shots at the man, according to Chicago police.

He was struck in his lower body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.