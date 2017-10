Man, 19, shot in West Pullman

A man was seriously wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in his abdomen and right leg about 5:55 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He got himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.