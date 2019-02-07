Our Pledge To You

Man, 19, shot in West Rogers Park

By Sun-Times Wire
A 19-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man was shot in the left thigh at 5:32 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Devon, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, were his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

