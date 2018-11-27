Man, 19, shot to death in Austin

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was shot in his body multiple times about 7:05 p.m. in the 100 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There were no witnesses and the circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known, police said.

Police originally reported that the man was shot in his arm and was in good condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area North detectives were investigating.