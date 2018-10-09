Man, 19, shot to death in Lawndale

Police investigate the scene where a someone was shot and killed Monday night in the 1800 block of South Lawndale. | Tyler Lariviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Monday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old was shot at 9:11 p.m. when a gold vehicle drove up and someone got out, walked up to him and fired shots in the 1800 block of South Lawndale, according to Chicago police.

He was shot twice in his shoulder and once in his head, police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area Central detectives were investigating.