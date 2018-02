Man, 19, shot while driving in Hermosa on Northwest Side

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the 19-year-old was driving in the 4000 block of West Armitage when a person got out of a dark colored sedan and fired shots, grazing the man in the head, Chicago Police said.

He was transported by ambulance to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.