Man, 19, stabbed during fight in Humboldt Park

A 19-year-old man was stabbed Monday evening by a female during a fight with another man in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 6:27 p.m. the 19-year-old was fighting with another man in the 900 block of North Drake when a female pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the left arm, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.