Man, 19, stabbed in neck in Back of the Yards

A man was stabbed Saturday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

At 5:43 p.m., the 19-year-old was stabbed in his neck in the 5200 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

The stabbing is believed to be domestic-related, police said.