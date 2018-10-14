Man, 19, with autism missing from Austin

Police are looking for a 19-year-old man with autism who is missing from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Quinton Hunt was last seen Sunday in the 1500 block of North Linder, according to Chicago police.

Hunt was described as a 5-foot-5 black man weighing about 154 pounds, police said.

He is known to like riding the CTA Red Line and was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a red shirt, a navy blue sweater and black Converse gym shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives (312) 744-8266.