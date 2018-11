Man, 19, wounded by drive-by shooter yelling ‘gang slogans’

A teenage man was shot early Monday in a drive-by attack in the Belmont Central neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 12:46 a.m., the 19-year-old was walking into a home in the 6300 block of West Grand when the ambush occurred, police said. A male inside a passing gold Mercury yelled out “gang slogans” and shot the 19-year-old twice in the leg.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized, police said. No one was in custody.