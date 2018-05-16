A 19-year-old man was shot Wednesday night in the Far South Side Trumbull Park neighborhood.
He was shot in the right hand and bicep about 9:10 p.m. in the 10500 block of South Yates, Chicago Police said.
His condition stabilized at a hospital.
