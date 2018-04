Man, 19, wounded in Jeffery Manor shooting

A 19-year-old man was shot Friday night in the South Side’s Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

About 9:30 p.m., the man was walking on the sidewalk in the 9700 block of South Brennan Avenue when he was shot in his left arm, Chicago Police said.

He was taken Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.