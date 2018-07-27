Man, 19, wounded in Rogers Park shooting

A 19-year-old man was the second person shot early Friday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The man was walking about 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Ashland Avenue when he heard gunfire and relalized he had been shot twice in the arm and once in his leg, Chicago Police said.

He got a ride to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition had stabilized, police said.

A 17-year-old was shot at about the same time early Friday several blocks away, according to police.