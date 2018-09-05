Man, 19, wounded in triple shooting in South Shore dies

A 19-year-old man has died after being wounded in a triple shooting Monday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Two women, both 18, were also wounded in the shooting, which happened at 10:58 p.m. as the three were sitting on the hood of a vehicle in the 7200 block of South Bennett and someone fired at them from a passing vehicle, Chicago police said.

Prince Kargou, of the Albany Park neighborhood, was pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the head at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday at University of Chicago Medical Center, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

One of the 18-year-olds suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was also taken to the medical center, where she was in serious condition, police said. The other woman suffered a graze wound to her back and declined medical treatment at the scene.

Area Central detectives were investigating.